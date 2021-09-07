Southern 7 Head Start reports two Metropolis classrooms temporarily closed

SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Head Start reports on Tuesday, September 7, that two classrooms are temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

Two classrooms in the Metropolis Head Start Early Learning Center has reported two confirmed postive cases of COVID-19.

According to the Southern Seven Head Start, classes will resume back on Monday, September 20.

Also the Head Start Officials say the cases were reported on Monday, September 6.

They said families have been notified and more information will be shared with families as it becomes available.

The Head Start reported on Monday, August 30, that two classrooms had closed due to confirmed cases of COIVD-19.

Those students will still remain coming back on Monday, September 13.

They also said that the decision for temporary closure of the classrooms occurred after consultation with Southern Seven Health Department during its investigation of the case.

The closure is a precautionary measure to provide time for cleaning and disinfecting of the classrooms

Anyone with questions regarding possible exposure can call S7HD at 618-634-2297.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.