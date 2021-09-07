Shooting reported by Cape Girardeau Police Department

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department reported a shooting on Monday evening, September 6.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Joey Hann, officers responded to North Park and Themis around 2:55 p.m.

The police officers located the male victim that had been shot twice in his torso.

Officers helped on the scene and got the victim transported to a local hospital to be treated.

The Cape Girardeau Police had discovered the male suspect, from cape who still remained on the scene.

Cape Police said it appeared that the suspect and victim knew each other and got in a confrontation on the suspect’s property.

The victim was last reported with non life threating injuries.

The situation is still under investigation.

