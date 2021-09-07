Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Shooting reported by Cape Girardeau Police Department

By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department reported a shooting on Monday evening, September 6.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Joey Hann, officers responded to North Park and Themis around 2:55 p.m.

The police officers located the male victim that had been shot twice in his torso.

Officers helped on the scene and got the victim transported to a local hospital to be treated.

The Cape Girardeau Police had discovered the male suspect, from cape who still remained on the scene.

Cape Police said it appeared that the suspect and victim knew each other and got in a confrontation on the suspect’s property.

The victim was last reported with non life threating injuries.

The situation is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two shootings are under investigation in Mississippi County.
2 shootings, possibly related, under investigation in Mississippi Co.
Two parents face criminal charges after reportedly overdosing on drugs while a four-week-old...
Two Missouri parents charged after overdose in hot car with four-week-old inside
Caleb Korder and his girlfriend paddle their canoe down the Mississippi River.
Couple canoes down Mississippi River
According to USGS, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake registered at 4:48 a.m. approximately 5.8 miles...
Small earthquake recorded in the Bootheel
‘This made my heart smile’: Thousands share photo of Brandon athletes praying at restaurant
‘This made my heart smile’: Thousands share photo of Brandon athletes praying at restaurant

Latest News

The Cape Girardeau Police Department reported a shooting on Monday, September 6.
Shooting in Cape Girardeau
On Monday, September 6, a woman was hit by a vehicle breaking her femur.
Cape Girardeau woman hit by vehicle
Members of the community come together to celebrate labor day
Advance Annual Labor Day Celebration
A monument was unveiled for the four Montford Point Marine Corps from Colp, Illinois.
Colp honors Montford Point Marines with monument dedication