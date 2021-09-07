Preparations underway for SEMO District Fair

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Preparations are underway for this year’s SEMO District Fair.

The fair returns this weekend after taking a year off due to the pandemic.

On Tuesday, crews set up tents and got things in place for the fair, which will take over Arena Park in Cape Girardeau starting on Saturday, September 11.

Fair Director Pete Poe said it’s nice to see the fair return.

”We’re all pretty fired up out here,” he said. “We had a busy weekend, starting on Saturday, we had about a 140 people here helping us do the set up early. So we’re pretty excited about it.”

There will be some COVID-related precautions in place this year, including limited ticket sales in the Grandstand area, more distance between the food stands and hand sanitizer stations.

The fair officially kicks off on Saturday with a parade from Capaha Park to the Arena Park Fairgrounds.

