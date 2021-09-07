Possible Fog & Mild Morning

Light to patchy fog possible on Tuesday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Mostly clear skies with light southerly winds picking up during the day. Sunny conditions with high temperatures reaching a degree or two warmer: into the mid/upper 80s by the afternoon. It will stay dry during the day.

Tonight, clouds will increase ahead of a cold front. There isn’t a lot of moisture for this front to work with, but a few isolated showers or storm are possible late Tuesday into very early Wednesday. A lingering shower may occur in our southern counties heading into the first half of Wednesday.

Cooler temps in the low 80s take over mid week with a slow warming trend back above average into the upper 80s/low 90s by the weekend. Warm temps will continue into early next week.

-Lisa

