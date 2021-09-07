Heartland Votes
Only one chance for rain this week, it happens tonight

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Sep. 7, 2021
The afternoon and evening hours will be dry and warm. Rain chances push into our northern counties after sunset tonight. There is a chance for a few rumbles of thunder too. The scattered rain will become more isolated as we move deeper into the overnight hours. A few showers possible in parts of Kentucky and Tennessee in the morning hours on Wednesday, but most areas will be dry. Decreasing clouds expected through the day on Wednesday, with cooler air sinking back into the Heartland. Lows tonight will be in the 60s, but Thursday and Friday morning lows will dip back into the 50s.

