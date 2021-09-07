Motorcyclist killed in crash

ST. FRANCOIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a deadly motorcycle crash in St. Francois County on Labor Day.

They responded to the crash on U.S. 67, just south of Mo. 8, shortly after 8 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), Mark W. Higginbotham, 54 of Farmington, was traveling northbound when his motorcycle went off the left side of the roadway.

The bike flipped, throwing Higginbotham, and then it crashed into the median cable barrier.

Higginbotham died at the scene.

MSHP said he was wearing a helmet.

