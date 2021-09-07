Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in crash

Emergency crews responded to a deadly motorcycle crash in St. Francois County on Labor Day.
Emergency crews responded to a deadly motorcycle crash in St. Francois County on Labor Day.((Source: KFVS))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. FRANCOIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a deadly motorcycle crash in St. Francois County on Labor Day.

They responded to the crash on U.S. 67, just south of Mo. 8, shortly after 8 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), Mark W. Higginbotham, 54 of Farmington, was traveling northbound when his motorcycle went off the left side of the roadway.

The bike flipped, throwing Higginbotham, and then it crashed into the median cable barrier.

Higginbotham died at the scene.

MSHP said he was wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two shootings are under investigation in Mississippi County.
2 shootings, possibly related, under investigation in Mississippi Co.
Two parents face criminal charges after reportedly overdosing on drugs while a four-week-old...
Two Missouri parents charged after overdose in hot car with four-week-old inside
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
Fire crews responded to a fire on the second floor of the Anna Gray High-Rise in West Frankfort...
1 injured in high-rise fire in West Frankfort
On Monday, September 6, a woman was hit by a vehicle breaking her femur.
Cape Girardeau woman hit by vehicle

Latest News

Three car crash temporarily delays traffic at I-55 mile marker 97
Emergency crews responded to a SEMI fire on Interstate 55 in Scott County on Friday morning,...
Lanes reopened on I-55 following deadly SEMI fire, serious crash in Scott County
Deadly SEMI fire and crash backs up traffic on I-55
Deadly SEMI fire and crash backs up traffic on I-55
SEMI fire on I-55 in Scott Co., Mo.
SEMI fire on I-55 in Scott Co., Mo.