Herrin House of Hope host annual family fun day

HERRIN, Ill (KFVS) - The Herrin House of Hope announced on Monday, September 6, that they will host their annual Family Fun Day event.

This year’s event will be held hybrid on Sunday, September 12, at 12:30 p.m. to 6p.m. on the Herrin House of Hope Facebook page and Community of Faith Church.

According to Herrin House of Hope they said last year they were forced to change their live event that is usually held at the Herrin park to virtually due to COVID-19.

They also said they were blessed by the community’s outpouring and doubled their previous Fun Day Fundraising efforts to $73,000.

Guest are encouraged to come and support activities on the grounds where the event will be held and support the House of Hope and make donations through their online portals or through their virtual call in phone lines.

The event will begin with an opening ceremony that includes the National Anthem, presentation of the colors, an opening prayer and welcome by local officials.

Then they will open up the main stage for a variety of music to play all afternoon, along with their food court and their kids Fun Zone.

They food court this year will feature food trucks, local restaurants and local church food stands.

The Herrin House of Hope says the Family Fun Day is a family oriented celebration of the Herrin community and their commitment to helping people in need

They also said area bands and worship teams from local churches and civic & community organizations will perform throughout the afternoon on the main stage

There will be no admissions or parking fee.

This year the Family Fun day will have a new addition that includes a car show.

The car show will be hosted by John Milani’s Big Elvis Rock & Roll Show.

The Car Show will have numerous prize categories and will announced at 5pm from the main stage.

Family Fun Day also still include the silent auction and cake walk.

They will also have Children’s Fun Zone that will include e children’s games, pony rides, blow-up inflatables & bounce houses.

“We will really be kicking up the food offerings all underway at 12:30p. We want to invite everyone to come out after church, bring their families and enjoy lunch and dinner on the grounds from our various vendors who are supporting our efforts to benefit the Herrin House of Hope. Let the kids have a blast in our Children’s Fun Zone and don’t miss our new incredible Car Show. It will be a win-win day. You go to lunch and dinner, and at the same time you’ll have an incredible day, with all the proceeds benefitting the House of Hope, as we head into our 9th year of service,” said John Steve, Director of the Herrin House of Hope.

All the proceeds of the day will go to help support the ministry of the Herrin House of Hope through its’ Hot lunch program, thrift store, auxiliary food pantry, GED Classes and Children’s Free Summer Meals Program, all a part of our broad-based ministry which was designed by the partnership of churches in the Herrin area to give people a boost in fighting poverty and overcoming times of hardship.

“We depend on the compassionate spirit of Christians who donate their time and money to help those who are less fortunate, add to that those generous gifts from local civic organizations and businesses, and it is simply amazing what the Herrin Community has done and is continuing to do,” said Pastor Troy Benitone from Community of Faith and one of the founders of the House of Hope.

This year’s Family Fun Day has a goal of raising some $50,000 during the event.

“For a gift of just 70 cents a day, $21.00 a month, a mere $250 per year gift, anyone can fund a day of our ministry. If we get 100 sponsor a day donors, we can begin expanding our services to do even more to help people in the Herrin Community,” said Steve.

You can learn more about their Sponsor a Day program at their website or during the Family Fun Day event at their main information tent.

For any questions contact virtual Family Fun Day event director Rev. Dr. Troy Benitone at 217-725-7565 or by email at Troy@cofchurch.org

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.