Heartland man collects essentials for Hurricane Ida victims

OLIVE BRANCH, IL. (KFVS) - A Heartland native is asking for help from his hometown to assist those effected by Hurricane Ida.

“I just never thought I would ever see anything like that and it’s just tough watching it,” said Cory McHughs.

Destroyed homes and flooded streets is what Cory sees on his drive home in Grand Isle, La.

“It’s been really rough, every necessity you use every day is completely taken away,” said Cory.

McHugh is a Thebe, Ill. native and moved to Grand Isle years ago.

He parked his camper in Olive Branch and is counting on his hometown and surrounding areas to help fill it with essentials to take back to Hurricane Ida victims.

“We’ve got paper towels and we’ve got spray bottles so we can start putting in disinfectant, my goal is to get everybody taken care of,” said Cory.

He said he hopes to fill the camper before heading back to Louisiana.

“Things you take for granted every day, they lost in 4 hours,” said Shannon McHughs, Cory’s brother.

Shannon said, Grand Isle is like a 2nd home for him and the rest of his family and they want to do whatever they can to help.

“We were more than willing to just put something together and get to them and we didn’t care what it was,” said Shannon.

Cory said he plans to travel back and forth as many times as it takes.

“I can’t see people do this; it just breaks your heart,” said Cory.

Cory said he hoping to park the camper for donations in Cape Girardeau in the future.

