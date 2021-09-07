Heartland Votes
Gibson Recovery Center to open new peer support center

The Gibson Recovery Center will receive a two-year grant for $250,000 per year.
By Breanna Harris
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Gibson Recovery Center was recently approved for a grant funded by the state department of mental health.

The grant will allow the recovery center to open a new peer support center for people recovering with drug and alcohol addiction.

“I’m a person in recovery from addiction myself.”

Scott Moyers knows the struggle of substance abuse. He’s also the director of Gibson’s Clinical Support Services.

Moyers explained the main purpose of the recovery center.

“...is to have a place for them to be and hangout and maybe they’ll play pool, maybe there will be an open mic night, maybe there will be coffee and conversation,” he said. “We want to have a full range of fun activities for people to do once they get into recovery.”

Clients come here with addictions ranging from methamphetamine to cocaine to opioids.

“Addiction affects every area of their life, and they need a lot of support,” Moyers said.

That’s why the Gibson Recovery Center is planning to open a new peer support center in Cape Girardeau.

“We couldn’t be more excited.”

Ryan Essex, Gibson’s chief officer, said the new center will help folks with drug and alcohol addictions in their recovery.

“Having a safe place for those that are in recovery to spend time with each other and not have that risk of being in an unsafe environment being able to network with each other and have activities they can do as a group that are safe and don’t involve alcohol or drugs,” said Essex.

Moyers said providing a safe place for those in recovery is a top priority.

“They won’t be judged they’ll be met by people who are understanding compassionate and empathetic and will be able to be with each other and to know that their not in it alone,” Moyers said.

