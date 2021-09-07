Heartland Votes
Franklin-Williamson Bi- County Health Dept. reports 90 new cases of COVID-19

On Tuesday, September 7, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 90 new...
On Tuesday, September 7, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 90 new cases of COVID-19.(WAVE 3 News)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, September 7.

A summary of cases includes:

Williamson County:

  • New cases - 55
  • Total cases - 10,751
  • New death - 1
  • Total deaths - 138

Franklin County:

  • New cases - 35
  • Total cases - 6,456
  • Total deaths - 79

