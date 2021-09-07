Franklin-Williamson Bi- County Health Dept. reports 90 new cases of COVID-19

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, September 7.

A summary of cases includes:

Williamson County:

New cases - 55

Total cases - 10,751

New death - 1

Total deaths - 138

Franklin County:

New cases - 35

Total cases - 6,456

Total deaths - 79

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.