Franklin-Williamson Bi- County Health Dept. reports 90 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, September 7.
A summary of cases includes:
Williamson County:
- New cases - 55
- Total cases - 10,751
- New death - 1
- Total deaths - 138
Franklin County:
- New cases - 35
- Total cases - 6,456
- Total deaths - 79
