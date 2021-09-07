Flu season quickly approaching

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - With so much attention focused on COVID-19, little is being mentioned about the flu.

On Tuesday, September 7, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended flu shots for children.

Health officials say the COVID vaccine will not protect you from the common flu.

“COVID and the flu don’t care who comes to the party. You want to make sure that you do get those vaccinations this year,” said Southern Seven Health Department Outreach Coordinator Shawnna Rhine.

Rhine said they are keeping a close eye on the flu season.

“What we’re concerned about this year is since we had a low number of actual flu cases this year, we might see an increase in cases. Because again even though the number of people that got vaccinated did go up, it didn’t go up by that much,” she said.

Rhine said these are factors of why flu numbers were down last year.

“They were wearing their mask, they were following social distancing guidelines, they were washing their hands and those are virus prevention steps that we should always be doing not just during COVID-19,” she explained.

Many may be wondering if it is okay to schedule your COVID-19 booster shot and flu vaccine on the same day. Well, the answer is yes.

“From what we understand, it is okay to get both vaccines at the same time. Back in the spring when they were bringing out the COVID-19 shot they wanted people to be several days, if not a couple weeks, out from a previous vaccine,” said Rhine.

Children as young as 6 months and older are eligible for the flu vaccine.

“There are a couple of different vaccines that’s available for kids. So please get your kid vaccinated for the flu as well,” Rhine said.

Southern Seven has not begun administering flu shots. They say they will begin providing the flu vaccine at the middle to end of September.

There will be no appointment needed to receive the flu vaccine from Southern Seven.

