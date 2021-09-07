First Alert: Sunny, slightly warmer afternoon

(KFVS) - It will be another beautiful day in the Heartland!

Light to patchy fog is possible in some areas this morning.

Wake-up temperatures are in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Skies will be clear with plenty of sunshine.

Afternoon highs will be a degree or two warmer in the mid to upper 80s.

Light southerly winds will be picking up during the day.

Tonight, clouds will increase ahead of a cold front.

There is a slight chance for a few isolated showers or storms by late Tuesday into very early Wednesday morning.

A lingering shower is possible in our southern counties heading into the first half of Wednesday.

It will feel more like fall the rest of the week with cooler temps in the low 80s.

A slow warming trend will bring back above average temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s by the weekend.

Warm temps stick around into early next week.

