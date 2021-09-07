Heartland Votes
Cold front moves through this evening. Isolated storm possible followed by cooler weather tomorrow.

By Grant Dade
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. It was another pleasant day across the area with dry air and warm temperatures. This evening we will be watching a cold front move towards the area. There is a slim chance a few storms will pop up along this front. If storms do develop they will likely remain very isolated so much of the area will likely remain dry. Temperatures will be a little warmer this evening than last night. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 60s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny an very pleasant. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s. With the dry air in place the remainder of the work week, temperatures will be very pleasant, especially at night. Lows till be in the middle 50s with highs in the lower to middle 80s the reminder of the week.

