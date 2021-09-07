Cape Girardeau woman hit by vehicle

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau police reported a female was hit by a vehicle on Monday morning, September 6.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Joey Hann, officers were called to 2700 block of Pioneer Drive around 11:20 a.m.

They said the woman was hit by a male driver.

Also according to officers the male driver remained at the accident and called the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

The woman was then transported by ambulance for her broken femur.

