Cape Girardeau woman hit by vehicle

On Monday, September 6, a woman was hit by a vehicle breaking her femur.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau police reported a female was hit by a vehicle on Monday morning, September 6.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Joey Hann, officers were called to 2700 block of Pioneer Drive around 11:20 a.m.

They said the woman was hit by a male driver.

Also according to officers the male driver remained at the accident and called the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

The woman was then transported by ambulance for her broken femur.

