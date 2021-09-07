Annual Labor Day block party and car show was held in Oak Ridge, Mo.

OAK RIDGE, Mo. (KFVS) - Community members from all over heartland gathered together on Monday, September 6, for the First Baptist Church annual Labor Day block party and car show.

According to the First Baptist Church they had food, activities and live music at their event.

Lead pastor of First Baptist church says with last year’s party being canceled due to the pandemic it was nice to be able to be together.

”It’s tough to say we couldn’t have it last year a lot of people not only in our church, our whole community look forward to this event every year and it was tough to say, no we can’t have a we thought it was the best decision at the time, we still think that but we’re very excited to bring it back this year and we’re, we’re thankful that everybody seems to be excited as well that we’re back this year,” said Cody Fleenor, lead pastor of First Baptist Church.

Door prizes were given out along with prizes awarded to car show participants.

Kids enjoyed a bounce house, face painting and horse rides.

