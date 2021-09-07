Heartland Votes
Annual Constitution Week Celebration

Starting on Friday, September 17 through Thursday, September 23, the annual Constitution Week...
Starting on Friday, September 17 through Thursday, September 23, the annual Constitution Week will be celebrated.(City of Jonesboro, Illinois)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Jonesboro, Ill. announces on Tuesday, September 7, that the annual Constitution Week will be coming up for the public to participate in.

The celebration will held on Friday, September 17 through Thursday, September 23.

On Friday, September 17 the event will be at Lincoln Memorial Park on the Lincoln and Douglas debate site starting at 5:30 p.m.

Beginning of the ceremony the Boy Scouts will present the colors and Nation Anthem.

The Girls Scouts will follow with leading the Pledge of the Allegiance.

Following everyone will ring a bell for one minute so the City of Jonesboro ask that everyone bring a bell or noise maker.

After the ceremony an Ice cream social will begin.

Also their will be a 21 gun salute done by a combination of a cannon and a round of rifles.

According to the City of Jonesboro there back of plan for if the weather changes and it begins to rain to move the location to Anna Arts Center , 125 West Davie St., Anna.

The celebration is free for everyone attending.

On Saturday, September 18, the celebration will begin at 9 a.m. at Anna Arts Center with a presentation of the constitution.

On Sunday, September 19, P.A.S.T. will present an Open House from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Heritage House, 102 South Main Street, Jonesboro, Ill.

The presentation will begin at 2 p.m. by Pamela Turner representing as Mrs. John McIntosh and Brent Gordon representing as Dr. Sidney Condon.

Constitution Week comes from American’s most important documents.

The daughters of the American Revolution started the celebration.

If you a have any questions please contact Lee’s cell 904-625-1109 or email by email at vabchlee@gmail.com.

