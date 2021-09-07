Heartland Votes
Advertisement

59 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill

The Perry County Health Department reported 59 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, September 7.
The Perry County Health Department reported 59 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, September 7.(UW Health)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 59 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, September 7.

The newly reported cases are:

  • 0-12 years - 4
  • 13-17 years- 11
  • 18-64 years - 39
  • 65 and up - 5

A summary of the cases in the county includes:

  • Active cases - 259
  • Released from isolation - 3,800
  • Deaths - 68

The health department will hold a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, September 8.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two shootings are under investigation in Mississippi County.
2 shootings, possibly related, under investigation in Mississippi Co.
Two parents face criminal charges after reportedly overdosing on drugs while a four-week-old...
Two Missouri parents charged after overdose in hot car with four-week-old inside
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
Fire crews responded to a fire on the second floor of the Anna Gray High-Rise in West Frankfort...
1 injured in high-rise fire in West Frankfort
On Monday, September 6, a woman was hit by a vehicle breaking her femur.
Cape Girardeau woman hit by vehicle

Latest News

On Monday, September 6, Egyptian Health Department reported 166 cases of COVID-19.
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 166 new cases of COVID-19
Pre-filed bills in Frankfort.
Kentucky lawmakers discuss upcoming emergency special session
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reports 63 new COVID-19 cases on Monday,...
63 new COVID-19 cases reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19