1 injured after gunfire exchanged at Carbondale house

One person was injured after some people reportedly exchanged gunfire at a home over the weekend.
One person was injured after some people reportedly exchanged gunfire at a home over the weekend.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - One person was injured after some people reportedly exchanged gunfire at a home over the weekend.

On Sunday, September 5 around 7:49 p.m., police responded to a report of gunshots in the area of the 1300 block of N. Robert Stalls Avenue.

They learned unknown persons fired gunshots at a house in the area. During the investigation, officers learned a building and three cars were hit by bullets.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

At around 9:45 p.m., officers were called to the same area again regarding shots fired near the same house.

Police say unknown males were once again firing at the house and an acquaintance of the resident, who was a concealed carry holder, returned fire.

They say an adult male a few blocks away reported being hit by a bullet. He was treated at an area hospital for a “non-life-threatening” injury.

According to police, there is not any suspect information to provide at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

