Rain chances are very low for the next several days

Tonight will be another very nice evening across the area. Dry skies and mainly clear skies will allow for temperatures to fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Tuesday will be a little warmer, but still mainly dry through the day time hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s for most of the area on Tuesday. Slight rain chances will move in after sunset and continue through the overnight hours. Slight rain chances will linger for the southern half of the Heartland through the morning hours on Wednesday. Cooler air will push in behind the showers and temperatures will drop back into the 50s by Thursday morning.

