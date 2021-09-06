Heartland Votes
Patchy to Dense Fog This Morning

A wonderful afternoon today...
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 3:03 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Mostly clear skies this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Patchy to dense fog will be the biggest impact during the pre-dawn and early morning hours. Today will be sunny with high temperatures reaching the mid 80s by the afternoon. It will feel very comfortable with light northerly winds and low dew points making it not-sticky. Mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s by Tuesday morning.

Slightly warmer on Tuesday ahead of a cold front that will move through the Heartland by Wednesday morning. There could be an isolated shower Tuesday night into Wednesday. Most areas will have minimal impacts. Another round of cooler air will put our high temps in the low 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

A rather dry week ahead with more comfortable temperatures this week. There is higher potential for a warm up again by this upcoming weekend and into next week.

-Lisa

