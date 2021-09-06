Heartland Votes
Pacman Jones adopts sons of former Bengals wide receiver

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2013, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals' Adam Jones runs the ball against...
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2013, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals' Adam Jones runs the ball against the Houston Texans during an NFL wild card playoff football game in Houston. Veteran cornerback Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones signed a one-year contract with the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. The 35-year-old Jones had his best NFL seasons while Broncos current head coach Vance Joseph was his secondary coach with the Cincinnati Bengals. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Adam “Pacman” Jones announced he adopted the sons of his good friend and former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver, Chris Henry, during an appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast.

While appearing on the Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe’s podcast last week, Pacman said he adopted Henry’s sons about six to seven months ago. Henry, the Bengals 2005 third-round pick, died in December of 2009 after falling from his fiancé's pick-up truck.

An emotional Pacman talked about the strong friendship he and Henry had, saying, “For me, it’s - it’s heartwarming cause I know my man [Henry] up there, just sitting up there smiling, ‘like I really appreciate you, man.’”

Adopting Henry’s sons is something Pacman said had been in the works for a few years.

Henry’s death in 2009 was caused by blunt force trauma and ruled an accident by the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The truck Henry fell from was going 19mph when the accident happened, according to the coroner’s report.

Accident reconstruction was unable to determine whether or not Henry jumped or fell from the truck.

His fiancé, Loleini Tonga, told ESPN Henry jumped from the back of the truck while the two were arguing.

