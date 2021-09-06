Heartland Votes
KYTC reports phishing scam

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say a phishing scam was reported to them that was trying to impersonate a state agency.

The text appears to be from a DMV, but state officials say it’s not.

They say they never ask for personal information through text.

If you submitted personal information, you’re asked to go to the state attorney’s website.

If you receive a text like the one below, officials say you should delete it.

