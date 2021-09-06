Informative meeting held at St. Francois State Park

SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri state park invites the public to meet at St. Francois Park for an informational meeting.

The meeting will begin on Saturday, September 18, at 6 p.m. at the amphitheater located on the campground.

According to the Missouri State Park, visitors are encouraged to share comments and ask questions about the park and operations.

The park representatives will be there to answer any questions and to provide information.

These informational meetings are being held in all state parks and historic sites to help create two-way communication with the public.

The meetings gives staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities.

The park ask that visitors follow social- distancing guidelines and to protect themselves and others.

St. Francois State Park is located at 8920 U.S. Highway 67 North, Bonne Terre, Mo, 63628.

For more information about the meeting call the park at 573-358-2173.

For a list of scheduled informational meetings visit the park website.

For more information on state parks and historic sites visit the website.

