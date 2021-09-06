Hurricane Ida victims receive help from the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau residents are sending a helping hand all the way to Louisiana in efforts to help a Hurricane Ida victim get back on his feet.

“Strangers will help you faster than family,” Brandon Diggins said.

Diggins and his family watched almost everything they owned destroyed through their house camera as Hurricane Ida made its way through Louisiana.

“Half of my house is gone, my daughter’s room is destroyed, my car is gone. I was like aww man, I’ll just have to start all over again,” Diggins said.

However, he won’t have to do that all on his own, as some Cape Girardeau locals apart of his virtual Mastermind group called “The Conglomerate” are raising money for him and his family.

“I actually found out through Facebook,” Diggins said. “I woke up at 3 o’clock in the morning and I saw the notification. I’m like ‘they doing a fundraiser for me!’”

Kaleisha Walker, Cape Girardeau native and a member of the Conglomerate, is the face behind the idea of the fundraiser, which was quickly supported by other members of the group and community.

“I was just thinking, how can we come together as an even bigger unit and give more. That’s where I came up with the whole idea just to start this fundraiser” Walker said.

She’s only met Diggins a few times in person, but that didn’t stop her. She called it a “blessing” to help Diggins in his time of need.

“No matter how little or big that is, as long as we can help him just a little bit it makes a big difference” Walker said.

Although Diggins has already expressed his gratitude, he plans to show his virtual family just how much he appreciates them.

“I’m going to tell them thank you. I might shed a tear but I’m going to thank them for just being here for me during this time” Diggins said.

Walker said the goal is to raise $1,000. The virtual Mastermind group consist of members all over the country.

