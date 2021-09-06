Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Nearly perfect Labor Day!

By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Labor Day is looking nearly perfect with clear skies and mild temperatures.

Patchy to dense fog is possible early this morning.

Wake-up temperatures are cool in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Skies will be sunny today with highs reaching the mid 80s this afternoon.

A light northerly wind will keep humidity low and not sticky.

Tonight, skies will be clear with temps dropping into the upper 50s to low 60s overnight.

Tuesday will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

There is a chance for an isolated shower Tuesday night into Wednesday, due to a fast moving cold front that will push through the Heartland.

Another round of cooler air will put afternoon highs in the low 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

The rest of the week will be dry with more comfortable temperatures.

Warmer temps and humidity is possible by this upcoming weekend and into next week.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Korder and his girlfriend paddle their canoe down the Mississippi River.
Couple canoes down Mississippi River
According to USGS, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake registered at 4:48 a.m. approximately 5.8 miles...
Small earthquake recorded in the Bootheel
‘This made my heart smile’: Thousands share photo of Brandon athletes praying at restaurant
‘This made my heart smile’: Thousands share photo of Brandon athletes praying at restaurant
Authorities said a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, left four people dead.
Sheriff: Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby
The Jararacacussu is one of the largest venomous snakes in South America, and this small snake...
Snake held at reptile zoo helps with COVID research

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Patchy to Dense Fog This Morning
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook
A beautiful view of a dam at Spring River in Hardy, Ark. The river is spring-fed from Mammoth...
First Alert: Clouds clearing ahead of beautiful Labor Day
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Sunday Morning Outlook