First Alert: Nearly perfect Labor Day!

(KFVS) - Labor Day is looking nearly perfect with clear skies and mild temperatures.

Patchy to dense fog is possible early this morning.

Wake-up temperatures are cool in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Skies will be sunny today with highs reaching the mid 80s this afternoon.

A light northerly wind will keep humidity low and not sticky.

Tonight, skies will be clear with temps dropping into the upper 50s to low 60s overnight.

Tuesday will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

There is a chance for an isolated shower Tuesday night into Wednesday, due to a fast moving cold front that will push through the Heartland.

Another round of cooler air will put afternoon highs in the low 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

The rest of the week will be dry with more comfortable temperatures.

Warmer temps and humidity is possible by this upcoming weekend and into next week.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.