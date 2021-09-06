Crash into fire hydrant causes water main break

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A crash in Carterville caused the city to issue a boil water order for some of their water customers.

According to the City of Carterville, a vehicle hit a fire hydrant on Sunday night, September 5.

The crash caused a water main to break.

The city said the damage was isolated and repaired quickly, but a boil water order was issued for customers on West Grand between Zimmerman and Dent, Oakwood Drive and Woodlake Drive.

