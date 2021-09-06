Heartland Votes
Crash into fire hydrant causes water main break

A crash in Carterville caused the city to issue a boil water order for some of their water customers.
A crash in Carterville caused the city to issue a boil water order for some of their water customers.(Live 5)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A crash in Carterville caused the city to issue a boil water order for some of their water customers.

According to the City of Carterville, a vehicle hit a fire hydrant on Sunday night, September 5.

The crash caused a water main to break.

The city said the damage was isolated and repaired quickly, but a boil water order was issued for customers on West Grand between Zimmerman and Dent, Oakwood Drive and Woodlake Drive.

09/05/2021, 10:30pm: The area damaged has been isolated and is being repaired now. An isolated BOIL WATER ORDER has...

Posted by City of Carterville, Illinois on Sunday, September 5, 2021

