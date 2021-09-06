Colp honors Montford Point Marines with monument dedication

COLP, Ill. (KFVS) - A Heartland community is honoring four of their own in a monument dedication.

The Village of Colp honored four Montford Point Marine Corps members today in front of a crowd of people at the Colp Memorial Plaza.

According to the Department of Defense, they were among the first African Americans to serve in the Marine Corps during WWII and were all from Colp.

We talked with Michelle Taylor, daughter of veteran Earl Taylor, Jr. who is thankful for all the community support for her father.

“Its really an experience that I really can’t explain,” Earl Taylor Jr.’s daughter Michelle Taylor said. “Just to have the community from Colp and the surrounding areas give him this kind of dedication, it’s hard without words to say.”

The four Marines are Sol Griffin, Jr., James L. Kirby, Earl Taylor, Jr. and Archibald Mosley.

These Marines, among many other Montford Point Marines across the country, were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest award that can be given to a civilian by Congress, in 2012.

This monument dedication was a replica of the real monument that will be put up in the upcoming future.

“I just can’t wait to see the actual engraving of it,” Michelle Taylor said. “This here, it’s beautiful. It’s so large, for a town like Colp to have this kind of monument. It’s great.”

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.