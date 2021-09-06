Heartland Votes
Advertisement

After 39 years in a coma, former soccer player dies

Jean-Pierre Adams, cared for by his wife Bernadette, has been lying in a coma at his home in...
Jean-Pierre Adams, cared for by his wife Bernadette, has been lying in a coma at his home in the southern French city of Nimes since 1982.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — Former France and Paris Saint-Germain defender Jean-Pierre Adams has died after spending 39 years in a coma. He was 73.

In a poignant tribute on Monday, PSG called him the club’s “glorious elder.”

“His joie de vivre, his charisma and his experience command respect. Paris Saint-Germain offers its condolences to his family and loved ones,” PSG said in a statement Monday.

Adams, cared for by his wife Bernadette, has been lying in a coma at his home in the southern French city of Nimes since 1982.

He was injured in a match and required knee surgery. During the operation at Lyon Hospital, an anaesthetic error saw him fall into a coma.

As a young boy, Adams left his home country of Senegal with a passion for soccer.

He was spotted by Nimes in 1970 and went on to score 10 goals in 98 matches for the club before playing almost 150 games and scoring 17 goals for Nice.

Adams moved on to PSG in 1977 and played there for two seasons. He then ended his playing career in 1981 after brief spells with Mulhouse and Chalon.

He won his first cap for France in 1972 and went on to play 22 times for Les Bleus.

Even though Adams was relatively short for a central defender at 1.78 meters (5 feet 10 inches), he formed an imposing partnership with Marius Tresor.

The last of Adams’ international appearances was away to Denmark in 1976.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Korder and his girlfriend paddle their canoe down the Mississippi River.
Couple canoes down Mississippi River
According to USGS, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake registered at 4:48 a.m. approximately 5.8 miles...
Small earthquake recorded in the Bootheel
‘This made my heart smile’: Thousands share photo of Brandon athletes praying at restaurant
‘This made my heart smile’: Thousands share photo of Brandon athletes praying at restaurant
Authorities said a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, left four people dead.
Sheriff: Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby
The Jararacacussu is one of the largest venomous snakes in South America, and this small snake...
Snake held at reptile zoo helps with COVID research

Latest News

A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
US helped family escape Afghanistan using overland route
More than half a million customers in Louisiana are still without power, and it could be weeks...
Shortages of supplies and workers will delay Gulf rebuilding after Ida
A man looks at a vehicle flooded as a result of the remnants of Hurricane Ida in a parking lot...
Lawmakers: Ida damage shows need for infrastructure upgrades
A new study shows falling furniture and TVs pose a dangerous risk to young children.
More than 560K children injured over last 3 decades by furniture, TV tip-overs, study says