63 new COVID-19 cases reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reports 63 new COVID-19 cases on Monday,...
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reports 63 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, September 6.(Courtesy: WAVE 3 News)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reports 63 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, September 6.

A summary of the cases includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 43
  • Total cases - 10,696
  • Total deaths - 137

Franklin County

  • New cases - 20
  • Total cases - 6,421
  • Total deaths - 79

