63 new COVID-19 cases reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reports 63 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, September 6.
A summary of the cases includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 43
- Total cases - 10,696
- Total deaths - 137
Franklin County
- New cases - 20
- Total cases - 6,421
- Total deaths - 79
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.