2 shootings, possibly related, under investigation in Mississippi Co.
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two shootings are under investigation in Mississippi County.
According to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, the shootings took place in Charleston and Wilson City.
The sheriff’s office said the shootings are believed to be related.
No other details are being released at this time.
Anyone with information about either shooting is aske to contact the Charleston Department of Public Safety at 573-683-3737 or the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office at 573-683-2111.
