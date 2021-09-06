1 injured in high-rise fire in West Frankfort

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - One person was injured in an early morning fire in West Frankfort, Illinois on Monday, September 6.

Multiple fire departments responded to the Anna Gray High-Rise, located at 1405 E. Main Street, to a report of a fire on the second floor of the nine-story building.

According to the West Frankfort Fire Department, the fire was contained to an apartment on the second floor and one person was injured. They were transported to a Benton hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The fire department is working to find out what started it.

Approximately 150 residents were temporarily evacuated from the building while crews fought the fire.

They were allowed to return to their apartments shortly before 4 a.m.

Fire crews responded to a fire on the second floor of the Anna Gray High-Rise in West Frankfort on Monday, Sept. 6 (Source: KFVS/Mike Snuffer)

Fire crews started to clear the scene at approximately 4:30 a.m.

In addition to the West Frankfort Fire Department, crews form Johnston City, Carterville and Herrin responded to the fire.

