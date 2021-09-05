Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Sunday Morning Outlook

Drying out for the remainder of the holiday weekend....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold front will be pushing southeast out of the region today, leading to drier and less humid weather for the remainder of the holiday weekend. Rain and even a few embedded thundershowers will linger this morning mainly from the Bootheel east into NW Tn and parts of W Ky, but should be gone by mid-day ...and clouds will be gradually clearing across the region from NW to SE by this afternoon. Tonight and Monday will be mainly clear, dry and noticeably less humid.

The week ahead is looking dry but with some variation in temperatures. Monday will be a warm but not humid day with highs mainly in the mid 80s. Southwest breezes pick up a bit on Tuesday, warming us into the 85 to 90 range....but behind a Tuesday night cold front the remainder of the week will be more like early fall again with mild afternoons and cool, clear nights. By next weekend an upper ridge returns, with rising temps and humidity levels again. After this weekend’s locally heavy rainfall, the extended continues to look very dry with only a tiny chance of showers with the cold front Tuesday night.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Symptom-free students eligible under a new plan at New Madrid County schools will be required...
Parents, health department react to New Madrid County R-1 School ‘masked and monitor’ plan
The greatest threat from showers and storms over the next 24 hours will be flash flooding. ...
First Alert: Flash flooding risk continues overnight
Donna Howard, 34 of Paducah, is accused of abusing her four children, ages 5 to 11-years-old.
Mother accused of hitting her 4 children with a wooden board
There are 83 confirmed new COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County.
Two new deaths from COVID-19 announced in Cape County
Emergency crews responded to a SEMI fire on Interstate 55 in Scott County on Friday morning,...
Lanes reopened on I-55 following deadly SEMI fire, serious crash in Scott County

Latest News

First Alert Weather at 10 p.m. 9/4
First Alert Weather at 10 p.m. 9/4
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 9/4/21
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 9/4/21
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook
First Alert Weather at 6:30 a.m. 9/4
First Alert Weather at 6:30 a.m. 9/4