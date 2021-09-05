Sunday Morning Outlook

A cold front will be pushing southeast out of the region today, leading to drier and less humid weather for the remainder of the holiday weekend. Rain and even a few embedded thundershowers will linger this morning mainly from the Bootheel east into NW Tn and parts of W Ky, but should be gone by mid-day ...and clouds will be gradually clearing across the region from NW to SE by this afternoon. Tonight and Monday will be mainly clear, dry and noticeably less humid.

The week ahead is looking dry but with some variation in temperatures. Monday will be a warm but not humid day with highs mainly in the mid 80s. Southwest breezes pick up a bit on Tuesday, warming us into the 85 to 90 range....but behind a Tuesday night cold front the remainder of the week will be more like early fall again with mild afternoons and cool, clear nights. By next weekend an upper ridge returns, with rising temps and humidity levels again. After this weekend’s locally heavy rainfall, the extended continues to look very dry with only a tiny chance of showers with the cold front Tuesday night.

