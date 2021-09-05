Small earthquake recorded in the Bootheel

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in Pemiscot County early Sunday morning, September 5.

According to USGS, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake registered at 4:48 a.m. approximately 5.8 miles northeast of Steele.

At this time, no one has reported feeling the quake, which is part of the New Madrid Seismic Network.

To learn more about the earthquake from the USGS

