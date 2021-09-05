Heartland Votes
Portions of Du Quoin under a boil water order

Locations included are Franklin St from Hickory to Wells and Wells St from Quillman to 152.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The waterworks and sewerage system superintendent for the city of Du Quoin has issued a boil water order for areas of the city.

Repair work is underway on lines in that portion of the city.

The boil water order will be lifted as soon as it’s approved by the environmental protection agency.

