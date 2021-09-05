Portions of Du Quoin under a boil water order

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The waterworks and sewerage system superintendent for the city of Du Quoin has issued a boil water order for areas of the city.

Locations included are Franklin St from Hickory to Wells and Wells St from Quillman to 152.

Repair work is underway on lines in that portion of the city.

The boil water order will be lifted as soon as it’s approved by the environmental protection agency.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.