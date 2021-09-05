Heartland Votes
Injured bald eagle rescued in Jackson County

The eagle was unable to fly.
The eagle was unable to fly.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an injured bald eagle on Sunday at 7:30 a.m.

The eagle was located was near the Big Muddy River just south of DeSoto and was unable to walk or fly.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources was then notified and would transport the eagle to Free Again Wildlife Rehabilitation in Carterville.

