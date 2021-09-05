Injured bald eagle rescued in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an injured bald eagle on Sunday at 7:30 a.m.

The eagle was located was near the Big Muddy River just south of DeSoto and was unable to walk or fly.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources was then notified and would transport the eagle to Free Again Wildlife Rehabilitation in Carterville.

