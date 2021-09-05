Hundreds visit Fort D living history encampment

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds came out to Ford D for a living history encampment in Cape Girardeau.

Reenactors from the Turner Brigade Association came together for drills and to show people how life was like there in the 1860′s era.

Event Coordinator Scott House said it’s nice to see so many tourists come to the area to visit Fort D and learn about the past in Cape Girardeau.

“We’re just demonstrating Garrison life in Cape Girardeau,” Scott House said. “So it’s nothing specific other than the sorts of things you may have seen if you visited, say 1863 Cape Girardeau, you would have seen infantry, you may have seen wagon makers, you may have seen cavalry.”

Folks came as far away as Tennessee and Texas today to come witness the events of the past.

“These people will stay in town to maybe overnight and stay in town, eat, buy things and enjoy the city,” House said. “That’s all part of the civic nature of Cape Girardeau and the importance of having attractions that bring people to Cape Girardeau.”

The event resumes on Monday at Fort D from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.