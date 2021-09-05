Heartland Votes
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Nice weather to finish the holiday weekend.....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
After a wet start, we’re going to finish out the holiday weekend with some pretty nice weather. Drier air arriving from the north will make for clearing skies and cooler air temps overnight; lows look to range from the low 50s in some valley locations to around 60 in the Bootheel. With a lot of moisture in the ground, there is likely to be some patchy but dense fog later tonight and into sunrise Monday morning. Monday will be a warm but pleasant Labor Day with sunny skies, light winds and afternoon highs in the mid 80s. Dew point temps around 60 will keep it comfortable.

The rest of the week looks very dry, but with some variation in temperature. Southwest breezes on Tuesday will warm us into the 85 to 90 range, with slightly higher humidity levels. But a mostly dry cold front Tuesday night will introduce another shot of cooler and less humid air to finish out the week. Lows will be in the 50s Thursday and Friday mornings. An upper ridge will develop by next weekend, however, resulting in a return to hotter and more humid conditions again.

