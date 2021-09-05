Heartland Votes
First Alert: Less humid, drier air moves in

By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 5, 2021
(KFVS) - Rain with a few embedded thunderstorms will linger this morning, mainly from the Bootheel east into Tennessee and western Kentucky.

Showers should be gone by mid-day as a cold front pushes out of the Heartland.

Clouds will continue to clear today, leading to drier and less humid weather for the rest of the holiday weekend.

Afternoon highs will be at or near 80 degrees.

Labor Day is looking nearly perfect with plenty of sunshine. It will be slightly warmer and not too humid.

Tuesday will be breezy and warm.

Highs will be in the 85-90 range.

A cold front will zip through the Heartland Tuesday night bringing a very slight chance for a few showers, followed by cooler conditions again for Wednesday and Thursday.

The remainder of next week will be mild and less humid with more of an ‘early fall’ feel.

By next weekend, an upper ridge returns with rising temps and humidity levels again

