Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Motorcycle rally held to honor 13 fallen service members in Afghanistan

By Noelle Williams
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUXICO, Mo. (KFVS) - Dozens of motorcyclists made their way to Puxico on Saturday, September 4 to honor the U.S. service members who lost their lives in Afghanistan.

“We wanted to show bikers care to” Belinda McCormick, organizer of “The Rally” said.

Thirteen motorcycles made their way down “The Rally” Campgrounds in Puxico to honor the 13 servicemen and women that were killed in a suicide bombing attack outside of the Kabul airport during the evacuation of Americans and Afghans.

“Everybody we saw had been doing like a beer tribute or something like that,” McCormick said.

She said it the 4th year she and her family are hosting the event that helps to raise money for people locally. She said they have hosted toy drives and helped pay for a family’s adoption with the money in the past.

This year they wanted to acknowledge an event that effected more than their neighborhood.

“We kind of want the community to know what we do. We see a need and we try to fulfil that” McCormick said.

Justin Hockersmith also helped with the event. He said people from all over traveled for The Rally.

He’s happy to see so many people in one place.

“Everything that happened last year with COVID and getting everybody back out and being able to have this” Hockersmith said.

He explained people from other states traveled miles for this event. However they want to reach more people locally and show there is a helping hand right in their backyards.

“Word of mouth is getting there but we would like a little bit more exposure so that people know that this is here and it’s not us getting together to just have big party” Hockersmith said.

McCormick and Hockersmith said the Rally will conclude Sunday with live music and games.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Symptom-free students eligible under a new plan at New Madrid County schools will be required...
New Madrid County R-1 School Board approves ‘masked and monitor’ plan
The greatest threat from showers and storms over the next 24 hours will be flash flooding. ...
First Alert: Flash flooding risk continues overnight
Donna Howard, 34 of Paducah, is accused of abusing her four children, ages 5 to 11-years-old.
Mother accused of hitting her 4 children with a wooden board
There are 83 confirmed new COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County.
Two new deaths from COVID-19 announced in Cape County
Emergency crews responded to a SEMI fire on Interstate 55 in Scott County on Friday morning,...
Lanes reopened on I-55 following deadly SEMI fire, serious crash in Scott County

Latest News

According to USGS, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake registered at 4:48 a.m. approximately 5.8 miles...
Small earthquake recorded in the Bootheel
Symptom-free students eligible under a new plan at New Madrid County schools will be required...
New Madrid County R-1 School Board approves ‘masked and monitor’ plan
John Watkins, of Watkins Wildlife Rehab, had the honor of releasing a bald eagle at the Mingo...
Bald eagle released in southeast Mo. after recovering from lead poisoning
Bald eagle released after suffering from lead poisoning
Bald eagle released after suffering from lead poisoning