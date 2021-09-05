93 new COVID-19 cases reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reports 93 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, September 5.
A summary of the cases includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 56
- Total cases - 10,653
- Total deaths - 137
Franklin County
- New cases - 37
- Total cases - 6,401
- Total deaths - 79
