93 new COVID-19 cases reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reports 93 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, September 5.
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reports 93 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, September 5.(WITN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reports 93 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, September 5.

A summary of the cases includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 56
  • Total cases - 10,653
  • Total deaths - 137

Franklin County

  • New cases - 37
  • Total cases - 6,401
  • Total deaths - 79

