Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC's 'Today' show, dies at 87

Willard Scott, longtime weatherman on NBC’s “Today” show, has died at 87.
Willard Scott, longtime weatherman on NBC’s “Today” show, has died at 87.(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Willard Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died. He was 87.

His successor on the morning news show, Al Roker, announced that Scott died peacefully Saturday morning surrounded by family. No further details were released.

“He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit,” Roker wrote on Instagram. “Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be anyone quite like him.”

Scott spent 65 years at NBC and forecast the weather on the “Today” show for more than three decades.

This story has been corrected to show Scott was 87, not 78.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

