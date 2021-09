CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two new deaths have been announced in Cape Girardeau County, according to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Department.

Both of them were in their 70s.

There are 83 confirmed new COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County.

That brings the total number of cases to 9,109.

