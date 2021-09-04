Heartland Votes
Suspect sought in Carbondale for aggravated battery with a firearm

The victim was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale with non-life-threatening injuries.(WCAX)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Reports of gunshots and a gunshot victim brought Carbondale Police to the 300 Block of South Cedarview Street on Sept 3 at 1:34 p.m.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect may have fled the scene in a grey SUV.

If you have any information, contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS

