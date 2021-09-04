Missouri man faces terroristic threatening, criminal mischief in shots fired call case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A trip to a Jonesboro apartment earlier this year now has a Southeast Missouri man facing several felonies, according to Jonesboro police.

Dantwan Markal Brown, 33, Lilbourn, Mo. was arrested Sept. 3 on suspicion of terroristic threatening-1st degree, criminal mischief-1st degree and terroristic act after an investigation by Jonesboro police.

Jonesboro police said officers went to the 600 block of Gladiolus June 25 after getting a call about shots being fired in the area.

Police later found a woman at the home.

“Officers found a female victim that stated that her boyfriend had showed up at her apartment with his wife, which she did not know about, to confront her. The boyfriend (Brown) wanted the victim to tell his wife that they were not in a relationship. When the victim refused to lie, Dantwan Brown told the victim he was going to kill her,” Jonesboro police said in a probable cause affidavit.

The victim told police she went inside and heard six gunshots.

A $2,500 bond was set Friday for Brown, who will be arraigned Oct. 29 in circuit court.

