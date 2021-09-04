Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Missouri man faces terroristic threatening, criminal mischief in shots fired call case

Dantwan Markal Brown, 33, of Lilbourn, Mo. was arrested Sept. 3 after an investigation by...
Dantwan Markal Brown, 33, of Lilbourn, Mo. was arrested Sept. 3 after an investigation by Jonesboro police.(Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A trip to a Jonesboro apartment earlier this year now has a Southeast Missouri man facing several felonies, according to Jonesboro police.

Dantwan Markal Brown, 33, Lilbourn, Mo. was arrested Sept. 3 on suspicion of terroristic threatening-1st degree, criminal mischief-1st degree and terroristic act after an investigation by Jonesboro police.

Jonesboro police said officers went to the 600 block of Gladiolus June 25 after getting a call about shots being fired in the area.

Police later found a woman at the home.

“Officers found a female victim that stated that her boyfriend had showed up at her apartment with his wife, which she did not know about, to confront her. The boyfriend (Brown) wanted the victim to tell his wife that they were not in a relationship. When the victim refused to lie, Dantwan Brown told the victim he was going to kill her,” Jonesboro police said in a probable cause affidavit.

The victim told police she went inside and heard six gunshots.

A $2,500 bond was set Friday for Brown, who will be arraigned Oct. 29 in circuit court.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a SEMI fire on Interstate 55 in Scott County on Friday morning,...
Lanes reopened on I-55 following deadly SEMI fire, serious crash in Scott County
According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, a male with gunshot wounds was found Friday,...
Major Case Squad activated in Poplar Bluff homicide investigation
Get scores and highlights for Heartland Football Friday at 10 p.m. on September 3. (Source:...
Heartland Football Friday 9/3
Donna Howard, 34 of Paducah, is accused of abusing her four children, ages 5 to 11-years-old.
Mother accused of hitting her 4 children with a wooden board
Police in St. Louis say they’ve arrested a man suspected of pulling a gun on three children -...
Police: Man robbed young children of go-kart at gunpoint

Latest News

Symptom-free students eligible under a new plan at New Madrid County schools will be required...
Parents, health department react to New Madrid County R-1 School ‘masked and monitor’ plan
Cases are surging in school-aged children.
Cape Girardeau contact tracers working around the clock to keep up with covid surge
New Madrid school's COVID-19 quarantine plan is not sitting right with some parents and New...
New Madrid County Quarantine
There are 83 confirmed new COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County.
Two new deaths from COVID-19 announced in Cape County