Heartland Votes
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Heavy rain threat to start the weekend.....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Brian Alworth
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Shaping up to be an active and potentially very wet start to the weekend as a slow-moving cold front inches through the region from NW to SE. Periods of showers and a few thunderstorms will be likely at times today, tonight and even into Sunday morning. We are in a marginal risk for severe, but the greater threat looks to be flash flooding and runoff due to slow-moving heavy downpours. WPC has us in a flash-flood risk area. Today will be humid but overall temps limited a bit due to clouds and showers. Highs should range from near 80 north to the upper 80s south where it will be drier.

Rain looks to linger into Sunday morning then drier air begins to filter in from the northwest. By Sunday night it will be clearing and a bit cooler....and Labor Day looks sunny and warm but not humid. After a very warm Tuesday, a cold front zips through Tuesday night with a few showers, followed by cooler conditions again for Wednesday and Thursday. An upper ridge will redevelop by next weekend, however, bringing back more summerlike conditions.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Rain likely for the start of our Labor Day Weekend.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Tracking rain and some thunderstorms over parts the holiday weekend