First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Showers and storm threat continues....plus.....nice for Labor Day?
By Brian Alworth
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Active weather will continue overnight and into about mid-day Sunday as a very slow-moving upper system and weak cold front push through from NW to SE. There is a window for a few strong or severe storms this evening. Otherwise the primary issue overnight and early Sunday will be excessive rainfall/heavy downpours due to very high moisture content. Showers and clouds will linger into early Sunday but drier air will blow in by afternoon and the showers should end from NW to SE....with clearing and cooler conditions by Sunday night.

The week ahead will be mainly dry. Labor Day Monday will be mainly sunny and warm, but not humid. Tuesday will be even warmer, but then a fast-moving mostly dry cold front will zip through late Tuesday night (with an isolated shower)....and the remainder of next week will be mild and less humid with more of an ‘early fall’ feel. By next weekend, however, an upper ridge will begin to build back in with gradually more summer-like weather.

First Alert Weather at 6:30 a.m. 9/4
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 9/3/21
