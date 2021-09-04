First Alert: Flash flooding risk with rounds of rain, thunderstorms

(KFVS) - As a slow moving slow-moving cold front pushes through the Heartland there will be periods of showers and a few thunderstorms today, tonight and even into Sunday.

The risk for severe weather is low, but the greatest threat is for flash flooding.

Some showers and storms could produce heavy downpours with rapid runoff.

Need some rain? As they say, careful what you wish for. The NWS has us in a flash flood threat area for the next 24... Posted by Brian Alworth KFVS on Saturday, September 4, 2021

Today will also be humid, but due to clouds and showers, afternoon highs will range from 80 north to the upper 80s south where it will be drier.

Rain looks to linger into Sunday morning, then drier air begins to filter in from the northwest.

By Sunday night clouds will clear and it will be a bit cooler.

Labor Day looks sunny and warm, but not humid.

Tuesday will be warm in the upper 80s.

A cold front will zip through the Heartland Tuesday night bringing a few showers, followed by cooler conditions again for Wednesday and Thursday.

