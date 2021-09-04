Heartland Votes
Du Quoin Race postponed to early Monday due to rain

This will be the first time the event has been held on Labor Day Monday since 2000.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Ted Horn 100 USAC Silver Crown has been postponed due to rain that started that morning.

To get tickets, call the Du Quoin Fair office at 618-542-1535 or get them on race day.

The cost of tickets in advance are $25 for adults and $10 for children 11 and under.

Tickets on the day of the event will be $30 for adults and $10 for children 11 and under.

Pit passes are $35 for members and $40 for non-member adults, while pit passes are $20 for children 11 and under.

