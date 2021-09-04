Couple canoes down Mississippi River

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - We caught up with a couple who was canoeing down the Mississippi River on Saturday.

They made a stop in Cape Girardeau to gather supplies before they sailed on their way.

Caleb Korder, along with his two brothers and his girlfriend are making the trip down.

“It’s always been a dream since I was little,” Korder said. “I used to go on trips with my family. My dad used to take me. They put me in a canoe when I was about 5-years-old and that’s the same age as my other siblings got to go in a canoe. I graduated high school this year, so I thought, why not.”

He said the river is strong and has gone through a lot of elements but says it’s worth it.

“I’m so happy that I got to do it,” Korder said. “As soon as I graduated, I hit it off. So now, I’m going down this river and I’m thinking to myself, how am I supposed to go back to a regular way of life? How am I supposed to not search for this adventure everywhere I’m going in the next step? It’s changed my whole mindset.”

One of his brothers is already downstream of him while the other is upstream.

They started up in Minnesota at Lake Itasca on June 7. He expects to complete his mission of sailing to New Orleans in about a month.

