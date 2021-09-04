Community members help out LA family after hurricane

OLIVE BRANCH, Ill. (KFVS) - Community members in the Heartland came together today to help out one of their own after Hurricane Ida ripped through Louisiana.

A camper was set up in the Dollar General parking lot in Olive Branch, IL, where folks donated essential items including water, paper towels, toilet paper, and more.

The Louisiana family was originally from Thebes but lives in the Grand Isle area which was hit by intense high winds which devastated the area.

Family members of the folks living in Louisiana set up this event to help them out.

“Well they said that they have to travel about 4 hours to get any supplies, fuel or any necessities,” Rod Styer said. “There’s no electricity. They’re island is expected to be out for about 2 to 3 months because they’re so far down south. They’re the very southern tip of Louisiana.”

“The support of knowing he’s so many miles away but yet this town cares enough for people that they’ve never met before,” Leslie McHughs said. “So yes, my heart is just so thankful.”

The family says they are thankful for all the donations and support.

